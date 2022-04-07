Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,594,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,755. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.07 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

