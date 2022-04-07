Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 4,393,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,248. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

