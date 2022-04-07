Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 11.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $55.67.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.