Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 11.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $55.67.

