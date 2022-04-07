Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.33. 6,668,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

