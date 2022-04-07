Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $222.95. 21,023,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

