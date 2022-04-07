Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $358.35 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $358.35 million and $6.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,437.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.53 or 0.07411889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00262178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00771745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00098582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00512709 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00389931 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,245,786,799 coins and its circulating supply is 30,404,378,229 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

