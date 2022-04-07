Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.96 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $63.31 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.54 or 0.07397139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.16 or 0.99840405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051200 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,070,114,398 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,113,799 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

