New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Holdings Lifted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank owned 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 616,988 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 6,318,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,222. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

