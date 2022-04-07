Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Critical Analysis

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telekom Austria currently has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential downside of 44.87%. Given Telekom Austria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telekom Austria is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telekom Austria pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.63% 15.30% 5.38% Nuvera Communications 18.61% 10.39% 5.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.92 $537.71 million $1.65 9.40 Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.62 $12.25 million $2.35 8.94

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Telekom Austria on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil B.V.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

