OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $14.63 million and $2.33 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.54 or 0.07397139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.16 or 0.99840405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051200 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.