Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,844. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $283.91 and a one year high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.17 and its 200-day moving average is $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

