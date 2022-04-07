PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

