Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.97. 276,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,164. The firm has a market cap of $384.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.