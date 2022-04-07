Qorvo (QRVO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) recently:

4/1/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

2/7/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.96. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $201.68.

Get Qorvo Inc alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.