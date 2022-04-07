Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.03 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $68.51 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.99 or 0.07383741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.50 or 0.99695753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,622,797 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

