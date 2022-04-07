ReapChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

