ReapChain (REAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

