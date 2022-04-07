Render Token (RNDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.27 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00005912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $625.45 million and $19.27 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

