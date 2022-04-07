Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

4/5/2022 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/31/2022 – Citizens Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. Recently, Citizens Financial launched a new overdraft-free checking account to protect the users from overdraft and avoid overspending their money. The company also received regulatory approvals required from Fed for the acquisition of Investors Bancorp and expects to close it by mid-April of 2022. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the company’s financials. However, rising costs and concentrated portfolio are major headwinds for the company. Though the Fed has increased interest rates and signaled more hikes this year, the overall low interest rate environment is likely to continue to strain the bank’s margins.”

3/28/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,291,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,138. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

