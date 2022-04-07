SHIELD (XSH) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $111,643.35 and $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

