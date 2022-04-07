Tezos Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $97.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00007785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00234337 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 911,831,555 coins and its circulating supply is 890,174,301 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

