Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,600 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $89,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.38. 616,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.20 and its 200-day moving average is $361.10. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

