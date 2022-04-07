Ultra Price Down 7% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $331.85 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00771623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00205444 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

