United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 112,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

UPS stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,157. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.26 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.