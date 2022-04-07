Woodcoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.16 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $8,756.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

