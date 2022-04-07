WOWswap Market Capitalization Hits $2.71 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $86,904.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $4.76 or 0.00010966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.76 or 0.07396295 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,486.30 or 1.00112536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051027 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.