Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $434.51 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $434.51 or 0.00998241 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $924.34 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.99 or 0.07383741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.50 or 0.99695753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,624,125 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.