Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,593. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

