-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TCMD opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $380.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.37. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

