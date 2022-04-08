$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to report $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.81 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

