275,490 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE opened at $53.70 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

