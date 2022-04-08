55,482 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of TSCO opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

