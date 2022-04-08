740,451 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.21% of SI-BONE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,213,000.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.