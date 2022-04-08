$810.17 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will announce $810.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $808.90 million and the highest is $811.60 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $752.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

In related news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $756,671.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,980 shares of company stock worth $2,169,278. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

