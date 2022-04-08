90,930 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.51% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $193.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

