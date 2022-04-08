964,747 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 964,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

