Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.22. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

