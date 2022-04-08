Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.53 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

