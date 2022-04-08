Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIXXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $23.06 on Friday. Aixtron has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

