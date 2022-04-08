Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC raised Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.76 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

