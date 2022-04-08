Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, HSBC raised Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.76 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.
Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
