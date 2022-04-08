Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,809,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambev by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 180.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

