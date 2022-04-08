Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN opened at $54.24 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.55.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

