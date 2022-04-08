Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 617,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,809,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $20.57 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,366 shares of company stock worth $287,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

