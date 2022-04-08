Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $12.96 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Iron Mountain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 387,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.