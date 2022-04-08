Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $13.22 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

