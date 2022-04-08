Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $13.91 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of Balchem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About Balchem (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.