Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $14.31 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,213.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,306.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,356.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

