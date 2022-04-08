Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $14.70 Million in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.54% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORIC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 367,127 shares of company stock worth $1,829,092. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.