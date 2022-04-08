Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $14 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.