Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $15.24 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 669,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $15,407,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vistra by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 247,274 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

